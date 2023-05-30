Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona's Camp Fury kicks off

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona's Camp Fury begins today.
The annual girls leadership training event gives Girl Scouts the opportunity to work with firefighters and law enforcement personnel to learn how they ensure public safety for the community.
During the five-day, four-night experience, campers practice search and rescue skills, crime scene investigation techniques, and perform physical fitness drills.
All of these events are facilitated by women who are breaking down barriers and stereotypes i these male dominated fields according to Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.
"Camp Fury provides such a powerful experience for girls. They learn the true meaning of teamwork, courage, grit, and dedication while also gaining new perspectives and opportunities to advance female leadership in fields that are traditionally male dominated. Many of our Camp Fury grads go on to discover careers in fire, law enforcement, health and safety, and more. We are truly grateful for the women that facilitate this camp, encouraging our next generation of female go-getters,” said GSSOAZ CEO Kristen Hernandez.