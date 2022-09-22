 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 700 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of washes and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow
moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 940 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 2 and 4 inches
of rain have fallen in some areas of the Tohono O'odham
Nation this evening. While the rain has ended, it will take
several hours for all of the runoff to flow through area
washes.
- Vamori Wash near Santa Cruz will flow across Route 21.
Flows in the Santa Rosa Wash will impact Route 15.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Ginni Thomas agrees to be interviewed by January 6 Committee

Ginni Thomas

Ginni Thomas has agreed to be interviewed by the January 6th committee.

According to a source close to the house panel, that meeting should take take in the coming weeks.

Thomas is the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative activist.

The committee requested an interview with Thomas in June, after it emerged that she had exchanged text messages with Mark Meadows.

She urged efforts to challenge Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

However, investigators are most interested in Thomas's interactions with John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who pushed Vice President Mike Pence to block or delay the certification of electoral votes on January 6, 2021.