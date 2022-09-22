Ginni Thomas agrees to be interviewed by January 6 Committee

Ginni Thomas has agreed to be interviewed by the January 6th committee.
According to a source close to the house panel, that meeting should take take in the coming weeks.
Thomas is the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative activist.
The committee requested an interview with Thomas in June, after it emerged that she had exchanged text messages with Mark Meadows.
She urged efforts to challenge Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
However, investigators are most interested in Thomas's interactions with John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who pushed Vice President Mike Pence to block or delay the certification of electoral votes on January 6, 2021.