GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - There is a national blood supply shortage, so Gila County is having a blood drive Monday.

The blood drive will be held in Tonto Basin at the Kiwanis Club meeting room, 227 Old Hwy 188, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can schedule your appointment at http://vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.