Gigantic wild turkey tussles with cyclists in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON DC (WRC) - There appears to be an "Angry bird" patrolling a popular Washington D.C. trail.
It is not even November, but this wild turkey is fighting back.
Dede Folarin captured this video of the turkey going after another cyclist. Just moments earlier, he was nearly knocked off his bike by the same turkey.
In the video, you can see the woman fending the bird off with her bike.
The incident happened about two weeks ago along the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail in D.C
"I put the phone down and found the biggest twig I could find and I started whacking this bird," Folarin said. "And whacked him like twice and feathers went everywhere and he kind of stepped off, back into the brush.
Folarin says he and the woman have been repeatedly asked why they didn't just run away. The answer is simple.
"They can be very aggressive and very fast and you have just never been attacked by a turkey before," Folarin said.
You may be surprised by this, but Washington D.C. has a pretty healthy turkey population with 100 or maybe 200 of these birds in the district, according to the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment.
Some turkey advice for you, if you spot a wild turkey you should keep your distance and call animal control.
The plan is to catch this D.C. turkey, have it evaluated by a veterinarian and then release it in a nearby wildlife sanctuary.