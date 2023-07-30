Ghost Ranch Exotics struggles to recover after devastating Monsoon storm

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Ghost Ranch Exotics, a petting zoo located near Marana, AZ, is picking up the pieces after a storm plowed through their farm on Friday evening.
Owner of the petting zoo, Kenneth MacNeil, has spent the last seven years caring for exotic animals and has never encountered a storm so powerful.
“This has been devastating for us because well, we spent everything we had to get where we're at,” MacNeil said. "Now it’s all destroyed."
Storms on Friday in the Marana area saw gusts of wind up to 50 mph.
“We had just in our place was at least fifty grand worth of damages,” MacNeil said.
Luckily, most of the animals were left unharmed, although a kangaroo, capybara, and two porcupines remain missing.
MacNeil is doing what he can to provide for the animals during this time of need.
“Our first priority right now is getting our animals, making sure they all have shade, and rebuilding houses and putting houses back that we can,” MacNeil said.
Despite the damages due to the storm, MacNeil is hopeful for the future of his business.
“It is not stopping us, were going to continue business and were just gonna to rebuild it as fast we can to make it look pretty again,” MacNeil said.
If you'd like to donate to the farm, the business has set up a donation fund, here: http://spot.fund/37vvzsc
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE