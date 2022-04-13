Ghost guns found in Tucson during federal search warrant

TUCSON (KVOA) - The dark web a place where you can buy, sell or trade anything from drugs to guns.
Just this week, federal agents served a search warrant in Tucson in search of drugs and found more than what they were looking for.
They found over a pound of ketamine, also known as "Special K." It is used as an opioid.
Tucson Police Department Capt. John Leavitt is the commander for the Counter Narcotics Alliance, or CNA.
"Special K is a dangerous drug of abuse, and it's in the community and a lot of people are using it not recognizing how dangerous it really is," he said. "I'm sure there have been cases of people dying from using Special K."
Besides the drugs, they also found 13 firearms. Five of those were considered "ghost guns."
TPD Sgt. Ben Soltero is with the Gun Crime Reduction Unit. He said ghost guns are just as effective as a regular gun.
"The term ghost guns can be misleading because it implies that they are not traceable and can't be tracked or serialized which isn't the case," he said.
Leavitt said the ketamine was purchased on the dark web.
An HSI agent working undercover found the site and together with a U.S. Postal Inspector tracked packages to a Tucson address.
"My experience in 40 years has taught me that wherever your find drugs and drug trafficking, you find firearms and illegal firearms," the CNA commander said.
He also said CNA worked with their federal partners to include ATF.
"The goal in all these investigations is to get drugs and guns handled by criminals off the street," Leavitt said. "We do that in concert with all our federal partners and have done that very effectively."
Here in Tucson, officials said ghost guns are not really a problem.
Last year, out of 500 guns used in crimes, only 14 were considered ghost guns.
