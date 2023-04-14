GFVD Board approves circulation of North Sahuarita Annexation petitions

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Green Valley Fire District Board of Directors has approved a Boundary Change Impact Statement, including a legal description and map, as well as authorize the circulation of petitions for the North Sahuarita Annexation.

This annexation will include all properties in the Town of Sahuarita that are not currently in the GVFD boundaries.

This annexation effort comes after Rural Metro Fire Corporation announced its intention to cease providing fire services to the Town of Sahuarita.

RMF has cited financial concerns as a reason for their planned departure.

Rural Metro asked GVFD if they would be interested in annexing the area, according to Green Valley Fire District Chief Chuck Wunder.

Chief Wunder says that Rural Metro intends to remain in the area until June of 2024, with GVFD planning to assume services in July of 2024.

“Annexations are governed by Arizona Revised Statute Wunder said, and require signatures from 50% plus one of the parcel owners and 50% plus one of the total valuation of the area to be annexed.” Wunder said. “This is a big project, and we really need the residents in the annexation area to actively seek out an opportunity to sign a petition.”

“We are very excited for the opportunity to provide services to the entire Town of Sahuarita and look forward to a successful annexation campaign,” said Wunder.

Residents and business owners can sign the petition at www.gvfire.org.