Getting warmer this week..

After an active weekend and cooler than average temperatures for the past several days, highs will remain on the cooler side for the beginning of the work week but 90s aren't too far away...
Beautiful start this morning with most of Southeastern Arizona waking up in the 50s and 60s! Highs will remain below average this afternoon with temperatures pushing into the mid 80s for the warmest spots under a mostly sunny sky.
The area of low pressure that has influenced the area for the past several days will finally move out today. Still a slight chance for storms this afternoon but the rest of the work week will be dry!
As a result, temperatures will begin to warm with highs pushing into the low 90s for the warmest spots as early as Wednesday or Thursday. The average high this time of year is around 88° so we'll warm above normal briefly.
By the weekend, an area of low pressure could bring some moisture to Arizona. As of now, a few thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday with highs dropping back into the mid 80s by the end of the weekend. More details to come as we get closer!
- Today: Mostly sunny and beautiful (10%). High: 84°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 61°
- Tomorrow: Warmer with tons of sunshine. High: 87°