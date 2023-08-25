Getting hotter each day...

It will be hotter this afternoon and an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Sunday morning through Tuesday evening as temperatures continue to climb...
The low grade monsoon pattern continues through the weekend with isolated to scattered storms each afternoon. Today, the best chance will be to the east and southeast of Tucson. Biggest impacts will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Coverage will vary day to day but temperatures will start to climb into early next week as high pressure builds over the Southwest.
Over the weekend, temperatures will climb to around 104°-105° for the hottest spots, which is a few degrees above average. The heat will peak on Monday with highs around 107°-108° and records will be in jeopardy as well. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Sunday morning through Tuesday evening as temperatures are expected to climb between 104° and 114°. Remember to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated!
High pressure will head eastward by midweek next week and an area of low pressure will head south along the California Coast. This setup would increase moisture, help storm coverage and drop temperatures by mid to late next week. Details to come!
- Today: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 101°
- Tonight: Few storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Few PM storms (30%). High: 102°