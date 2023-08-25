 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon
temperatures 104 to 114 are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Baboquivari
Mountains.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Major Heat Risk category which will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Getting hotter each day...

It will be hotter this afternoon and an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect Sunday morning through Tuesday evening as temperatures continue to climb...

The low grade monsoon pattern continues through the weekend with isolated to scattered storms each afternoon. Today, the best chance will be to the east and southeast of Tucson. Biggest impacts will be heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Coverage will vary day to day but temperatures will start to climb into early next week as high pressure builds over the Southwest.

Over the weekend, temperatures will climb to around 104°-105° for the hottest spots, which is a few degrees above average. The heat will peak on Monday with highs around 107°-108° and records will be in jeopardy as well. An Excessive Heat Watch will go into effect Sunday morning through Tuesday evening as temperatures are expected to climb between 104° and 114°. Remember to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated!

High pressure will head eastward by midweek next week and an area of low pressure will head south along the California Coast. This setup would increase moisture, help storm coverage and drop temperatures by mid to late next week. Details to come!

  • Today: Isolated PM storms (20%). High: 101°
  • Tonight: Few storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 78°
  • Tomorrow: Few PM storms (30%). High: 102°

