Getting active!

Excessive heat continues through today and then temperatures drop significantly as storm coverage increases starting tomorrow...
We broke a couple records yesterday afternoon! Tucson warmed to 108° beating the old record of 107° set back in 1905 and in 1985! Nogales warmed to 104° beating the old record of 102° set back in 2011. The Excessive Heat Warning continues for the lower elevations of Pima and Pinal County as temperatures push between 105° and 115° for the hottest spots so continue to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!
The low grade monsoon pattern continues with isolated to widely scattered storms on tap this afternoon. Isolated strong storms are possible today, especially west of Tucson but storm coverage increases starting tomorrow.
High pressure will head eastward today and an area of low pressure will head south along the California Coast. This setup will increase moisture and storm coverage over the next few days. Strong to severe storms are looking likely Thursday through Saturday and the biggest threats will be damaging wind, blowing dust and heavy rainfall. Stay storm alert!
We'll dry out early next week as this area of low pressure passes by to the north. Our storm chances across SE AZ will be near zero for Labor Day and this system will bring "cooler" temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
- Today: Very hot, mostly sunny. High: 105° (Record: 107° in 2011)
- Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 78°
- Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (50%). Highs: 99°