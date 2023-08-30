Getting active!

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

We broke a couple records yesterday afternoon! Tucson warmed to 108° beating the old record of 107° set back in 1905 and in 1985! Nogales warmed to 104° beating the old record of 102° set back in 2011. The Excessive Heat Warning continues for the lower elevations of Pima and Pinal County as temperatures push between 105° and 115° for the hottest spots so continue to limit your time outside and stay hydrated!

The low grade monsoon pattern continues with isolated to widely scattered storms on tap this afternoon. Isolated strong storms are possible today, especially west of Tucson but storm coverage increases starting tomorrow.

High pressure will head eastward today and an area of low pressure will head south along the California Coast. This setup will increase moisture and storm coverage over the next few days. Strong to severe storms are looking likely Thursday through Saturday and the biggest threats will be damaging wind, blowing dust and heavy rainfall. Stay storm alert!

We'll dry out early next week as this area of low pressure passes by to the north. Our storm chances across SE AZ will be near zero for Labor Day and this system will bring "cooler" temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

  • Today: Very hot, mostly sunny. High: 105° (Record: 107° in 2011)
  • Tonight: Isolated storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 78°
  • Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (50%). Highs: 99°

