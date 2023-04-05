Get a chance to win a cash prize with The Humane Society of Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will give you the chance to win a cash prize while supporting a good cause.

The HSSA is holding a 50/50 raffle as participants will have the chance to win big cash prizes and help animals in need.

Ticket proceeds will go towards providing food, shelter, and medical care while the other half will go to one lucky raffle winner on may 5th.

Tickets can be purchased at hssaz5050.Org. The more tickets purchased, the greater your odds of winning the jackpot.