Georgia death row inmate convicted of killing child requests fast-food feast for last meal

MARIETTA, Ga. (CNN) - Convicted child-killer Virgil Presnell Jr. is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday in Georgia.
Presnell was sentenced to death for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old girl and the kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old girl.
According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Presnell has requested a long list of food as his last meal.
Officials say he asked for four hamburgers, four orders of French fries, two vanilla milkshakes, four sodas, an eight-piece bucket of chicken, potato salad, and two pints of vanilla ice cream.
It's not yet clear if Presnell's last meal request will be honored in its entirety.
Georgia has executed 75 men and one woman since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.
If Presnell's execution is carried out, he will be the 54th inmate put to death by lethal injection in the state.