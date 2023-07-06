 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 108 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

George Tickner, co-founder of Journey, dies at 76

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — George Tickner, a founding member of the rock group Journey who left the band in the mid-1970s to pursue a career in medicine, has died, his former bandmate Neal Schon said on Facebook. Tickner was 76, per Schon.

Tickner was a rhythm guitarist in Journey, which he joined after previously playing in the psych-rock band Frumious Bandersnatch with future Journey bandmate Ross Valory. Initially, Journey was formed along with Schon and Greg Rolie, who played in Santana, as a “premier backing band” for established acts in San Francisco, according to Sirius XM classic rock host Dean Baldwin.

But soon, Journey was making original music, releasing their eponymous debut album in 1975. Tickner is credited with writing three songs, including “Of a Lifetime,” which Schon said is still one of his favorite of his band’s releases.

By the time Journey achieved international fame with new frontman Steve Perry and hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Tickner had already left the band. Though he’s credited on the group’s 1976 sophomore album “Look Into the Future,” Tickner left the band before Perry joined in 1977 to attend medical school at Stanford University, Schon noted on Facebook.

Tickner maintained a connection to the music business, though, through Valory, with whom he founded a recording studio called the Hive, per Variety. He appeared with the band in 2005 to accept Journey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

CNN has reached out to Schon and the band’s representation for comment. As of Thursday afternoon, the band hasn’t released an official statement on Tickner’s passing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you