George Alan Kelly murder trial delayed after motion granted by State Appellate Court

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The high-profile murder trial of George Alan Kelly has been postponed after an Arizona appellate court granted a special action request from the prosecution.
State prosecutors chose to make a request for special action from a higher court after the presiding judge over the murder trial Hon. Thomas Fink repeatedly denied prosecutors requests to delay the trial.
Prosecutors argued that the defense failed to make timely disclosures of its expert witnesses putting them in a position where they didn't feel ready for trial.
Just about 30 minutes before a previously scheduled motions hearing Tuesday, the court learned of the decision from the Arizona Court of Appeals Division II granting the prosecutions request.
Judge Fink said he would honor the decision and vacated the trial until further notice while hearings continue in front of the appellate court.
The original date for jury selection was scheduled for September 6th.
Kelly is charged with second degree murder, accused of shooting and killing an undocumented immigrant and Mexican citizen Gabriel Cuen-Butimea January 30th.
Butimea's body was found on Kelly's Kino Springs ranch.
Kelly has admitted to firing warning shots over the heads of a group of migrants but denies killing anyone.