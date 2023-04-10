Generous donors will be celebrated during National Donate Life Month

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) - Carondelet Health Network is celebrating National Donate Life Month by holding ceremonies for raising the Donate Life flag on April 11 at 9 a.m. and April 12th at 9 a.m.

Staff from both Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital will gather to honor the generous donors who have generously helped with organs, eyes, and tissue donations.

Donor families will share what the donations have meant to them.

The family that will be attending the St. Joseph ceremony created a TikTok detailing their experience with their loved one during treatment and donating his kidneys.

The family member attending the St. Mary's celebration became a volunteer of the donor network after her husband passed away and donated his organs.

In Arizona last year, 342 organ donors saved 776 lives and there are currently more than 1,400 Arizonans waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.