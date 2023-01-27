Gas prices set to rise in the coming weeks

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gas prices will be on the rise once again and there are some projections that could have a gallon of gas above $4 by spring.
There are many factors that are going to lead to a rise in gas prices the impact that will hit us first is an issue with the special petroleum reserve.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy said, "With the SPR releases ending now, those releases that the president made are completely done. China is reopening so there's going to be less supply in the market. The last factor is a cut in terms of the EU cutting off Russian refined products on February 5th that will cause the market to be unsettled with concerns that there won't be as much refined product to meet demand."
This part of the year is also a maintenance season for refineries to get ready for a new more expensive blend of gas.
For us in Arizona we get that summer blend a little sooner which tends to run a bit more expensive than the winter blend.
De Haan continued, "The good news for Tucson is that those requirements are different than Phoenix and the eastern half of Arizona is fed by Texas refineries. Your prognosis is much better than they would be for Phoenix."