Gas prices rising after 14-week decrease

TUCSON (KVOA) - After 14 weeks of declining gas prices that trend has reversed and Arizona motorists are paying more at the pump.
"I got to use my woman's car right now because it's so expensive," said motorist Ramon ALvarez.
According to Triple A, the national average is $3.79.
But the Arizona average -- $4.49.
Tucson is on the low end. check out Gas Buddy and you will find gas at some stations for $3.19 a gallon.
"Do you feel it's not as bad as it was a few months ago? not as bad but getting up there," said motorist Jason Gutierrez.
So what's behind the sudden spike in gas prices?
Arizona imports gas from California via the "West Line" and Texas via the "East Line".
According to Gas Buddy's Patrck De Haan, there have been several unexpected refinery disruptions on the west coast, like fires and routine maintenance.
A spokesperson for Quick Trip tells News 4 Tucson some locations had limited gasoline for a short time due to reduced operating hours at gasoline terminals .
And while the cost of gas is increasing in Arizona it could be worse. "I just came from California, $6.50 a gallon," said James Winter.
Industry analysts say the spike should be short-lived as refineries come back online.