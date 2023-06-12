Gas prices in Arizona dip heading into summer months

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The price of gas in Arizona has slowly dipped, giving people a break at the pumps from high prices.
Just one month ago when the average price of gas in the state was $4.68. Now the average has dropped by forty cents.
According to AAA the state of Arizona currently ranks 5th in the country for the highest gas averages at $4.28.
For Angela Capron the decrease has been appreciated.
“Happy, savings you can go somewhere else because you can’t anywhere with those prices high,” Capron said.
AAA Arizona spokesperson Julian Paredas says the decrease is due to refineries opening back up.
“The big news for the southwest region is that one of those refineries, that refinery in Texas which went down for maintenance a few months ago it's actually back," Paredas said. "So that's really helping the supply side for arizona. It’s slowly creeping from east to west in Arizona.”
Capron came across the chevron where gas is currently $3.79.
“I’m very happy for me and everyone in Tucson.” Capron said.