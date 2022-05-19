Gas prices average four dollars a gallon nationwide

For the first time, gas prices in all 50 U.S. States have hit an average of at least four dollars per gallon.
That is according to data from AAA.
Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma joined the rest of the United States this week, with a gallon of gas in Oklahoma costing about $4.01 on average as of Tuesday.
In Georgia, it was $4.06 , and in Kansas it was just over 4 dollars a gallon.
But still well below the average price in California, which has climbed above six dollars for the first time.
This all comes as global crude oil prices trade near $110-dollars a barrel.
Another reason for the increases is that gas stations are switching to their summer blends of gasoline, which adds as much as 10 cents per gallon to motorist's costs.