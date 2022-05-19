 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A
VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Gas prices average four dollars a gallon nationwide

Gas Prices Four Dollars

For the first time, gas prices in all 50 U.S. States have hit an average of at least four dollars per gallon.

That is according to data from AAA.

Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma joined the rest of the United States this week, with a gallon of gas in Oklahoma costing about $4.01 on average as of Tuesday.

In Georgia, it was $4.06 , and in Kansas it was just over 4 dollars a gallon.

But still well below the average price in California, which has climbed above six dollars for the first time.

This all comes as global crude oil prices trade near $110-dollars a barrel.

Another reason for the increases is that gas stations are switching to their summer blends of gasoline, which adds as much as 10 cents per gallon to motorist's costs.

