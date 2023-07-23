Gallineta Fire near Baboquivari Mountains moving southeast

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima
and north central Santa Cruz Counties through 445 PM MST...

At 358 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles west of Sonoita, or 15 miles east of Tubac, moving southwest at
10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tubac, Amado and Madera Canyon.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 19 between mile markers 21 and 27.
Route 82 between mile markers 28 and 29.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Gallineta Fire near Baboquivari Mountains moving southeast

  • Updated
  • 0
Gallineta fire

Courtesy of Arizona National Forestry

 By Zachary Jackson

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona State National Forestry says the Gallineta Fire is burning near the Baboquivari Mountains.

According to the AZSNF, the fire is located northeast of San Miguel near the south end of the Baboquivari Mountains.

The fire is approximately 300 acres and is moving southeast.

Fire crews and aircraft are currently working the fire and more resources have been ordered.

