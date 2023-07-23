Gallineta Fire near Baboquivari Mountains moving southeast

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Arizona State National Forestry says the Gallineta Fire is burning near the Baboquivari Mountains.
According to the AZSNF, the fire is located northeast of San Miguel near the south end of the Baboquivari Mountains.
The fire is approximately 300 acres and is moving southeast.
Fire crews and aircraft are currently working the fire and more resources have been ordered.
