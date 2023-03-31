&gallery hosts pop-up for local artist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - &gallery will be hosting a one-day pop-up exhibition for local artist Tania Verdugo.

The exhibition, "Close at Heart and Death" runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday night.

For most of her life Verdugo has been artistically inclined and like many others during the height of the pandemic, she decided to expand her talents and skillset. She has worked with various mediums and now she wants to combine her illustrations with vintage clothing.

The artist has previously collaborated with &gallery with a solo exhibit in 2019 as well as participating in group exhibits.

&gallery is locally owned and operated by Cynthia Naugle. The gallery is focused on alternative comic art, zines, designer toys and collectibles.

Throughout the year the gallery highlights eclectic exhibitions such as "Bad Religion", "Toys!!!" and the upcoming "Silent Soles" which starts in April.

They are open from 12-6 p.m. daily.