'Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down' doc brings awareness to aphasia

TUCSON (KVOA) — More than two million people in the United States are living with aphasia. However, almost 85 percent of Americans say they have never heard the word.
"Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down" is a new documentary that tells the story of former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords' life and her struggles with aphasia.
"Over 6,000 people here in Pima County are living with aphasia," Fabi Hirsch said.
Hirsch is a speech language pathologist who has worked closely with Giffords since the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting. She says that despite how many individuals suffer from aphasia, a lot of people are unaware what it is or how it is caused.
She explains that "aphasia is when people lose the ability to communicate, or at least part of the ability to communicate."
Hirsch says that is its mainly caused by strokes, but can be caused by anything that can damage the language area of the brain.
"A traumatic brain injury, like in Gabby's case, or a tumor, or an infection," she said.
Hirsch believes that the documentary about Giffords is so important because it allows the public to become more educated.
"They didn't sugar coat that at all. It's a very real representation of the struggles of aphasia and the hard work that goes into the recovery," Hirsch said. "It's really important for people living with aphasia to see that, and to see the hard work that not only they're doing, but everyone living with aphasia."
Hirsch hopes the documentary is able to spread awareness and gain support for this difficult communication disorder.