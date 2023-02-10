Fun and games at the Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

KVOA (TUCSON) - Super Bowl Sunday is just two days away, but the excitement up in Phoenix has already begun!
Whether you're rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center is where all the fans can come together.
From perfecting your spiral to nailing a field goal kick - the Super Bowl Experience gives you the chance to try out your best football skills!
With autograph signings, famous memorabilia, photo ops, and interactive games - this event has it all!
It is open from 3 P.M. to 10 P.M. Friday and 10 A.M to 10 P.M Saturday. It will not be open on Sunday.
So even if you don't have a ticket to the actual game, this is a fantastic chance to get in the football spirit and have some fun!
“It's just fun. It's just a great time. There are so many different things going on around here. We have our rings and our photo ops and things like that. But where else can you kick a field goal? Where else can you throw a football, and learn some tackle skills and drills? We have our play football field out here, we have just a great opportunity to just enjoy football,” said NFL Manager of Events, Kathleen Ikpi.
You can find more information on their direct website.
https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info/super-bowl-experience/attractions