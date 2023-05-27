Fugitive wanted for sex crimes in Peoria, arrested and returned to the US to face a court

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) – Yesterday evening, May 26th, Gilberto Buitimea Bacasegua, 52, was delivered back to the United States after his arrest in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Bacasegua was wanted by the Peoria Police Department for sexual conduct with a minor, sexual abuse, and kidnapping.

“The success in locating and returning Bacasegua back to Arizona to face multiple egregious felony charges, directly reflects the outstanding investigatory and collaborative efforts made by the Peoria Police Department, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the United States Marshal Service,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Van Bayless.

“Cases like this show just how vital it is for agencies to diligently work together to ensure the safety and security of the community.”

A warrant had been issued for Bacasegua’s arrest since March of 2016, requiring him to appear before the court to face these crimes.

To help with locating and arresting Bacasegua, local police requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, ‘WANTED’ Violent Offenders Task Force.

Bacasegua was located in Mexico and was successfully escorted from Mexico to Arizona by U.S. Marshals Service District of Arizona Mexico Investigative Liaison Team without incident.