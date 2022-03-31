Fuel truck leak shuts down on-ramp of SB I-19 near Green Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - A HAZMAT situation has shut down the southbound on-ramp of Interstate 19 in Green Valley Thursday afternoon.
According to Green Valley Fire District, crews were dispatched to the on-ramp of southbound I-19 at Canoa Road after a 8,000 gallon fuel truck reportedly leaked some of it's contents.
Officials say the ramp has been closed in connection to the situation.
While no injuries have been reported at this time, personnel with Arizona Department of Public Transportation, Arizona Department of Public Safety and Drexel Heights Fire District have been also dispatched to the scene in order to assist in the HAZMAT situation.
Details are limited at this time.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.