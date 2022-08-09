FTC orders digital brokerage Opendoor to pay $62 million for "misleading" business practices

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Federal Trade Commission announced major action taken against the online, San Francisco based, brokerage Opendoor. The real estate tech company, which owns more than 300 properties in Pima County, is one of the largest companies using the business model. It provides sellers quick offers then puts the homes back on the marketplace.
“A consumer’s home is usually their most valuable asset," said Matthew Wilshire with the FTC.
Wilshire said Opendoor shortchanged many consumers on the value of their properties. The FTC accuses the company of tricking homeowners, using "misleading and deceptive information" and costing people who sold to them thousands in losses.
Tucson real estate agent Carol Nigut teaches other realtors about doing business with so-called IBuyers like Opendoor. She has seen first hand clients who almost sold to Opendoor at a major loss.
She showed us an Opendoor offer a client received and said she and a partner were able to sell the home quickly for $50,000 more.
She said there's a cost for the convenience Opendoor offers but in the current market doesn't believe it's actually that much more convenient.
She said her and many of her colleagues have had issues dealing with Opendoor listings.
The FTC is now ordering Opendoor to pay $62 million to settle the matter, the money it said will likely be dispursed to consumers.
The order also prohibits Opendoor from making deceptive, false, and unsubstantiated claims and requires Opendoor to have competent and reliable evidence to support any representations made about the costs, savings, or financial benefits associated with using its service.
“Opendoor is going to have to be straightforward with its customers about the financial impacts of its services or its going to be subject to several penalties they can be above $40,000 per violation," Wilshire explained.
Opendoor sent us the following statement:
“Since our founding in 2014, Opendoor set out to drastically simplify the real estate transaction, redefine the housing market, and make buying and selling a home as easy as a tap of a button – bringing transparency, competition and convenience to the antiquated and offline home transaction for consumers. And data shows that our customers value and adopt Opendoor; in fact, we maintain an NPS well over 80 and have maintained a real seller conversion of over 35 percent. While we strongly disagree with the FTC’s allegations, our decision to settle with the Commission will allow us to resolve the matter and focus on helping consumers buy, sell and move with simplicity, certainty and speed.
Importantly, the allegations raised by the FTC are related to activity that occurred between 2017 and 2019 and target marketing messages the company modified years ago. We are pleased to put this matter behind us and look forward to continuing to provide consumers with a modern real estate experience.”