From walk-on to standout: Treydan Stukes makes a name for himself in Arizona defense

TUCSON (KVOA) - There's a lot still up in the air when it comes to Arizona's defense, with several starting spots up for grabs.
Secondary Coach Duane Akina said there's one player who's quickly cementing himself as a starter and a leader: Cornerback Treydan Stukes.
"Stukes, get used to the name," Akina said. "I've been around a lot of outstanding players. Stukes has emerged as a starter."
Stukes wasn't highly recruited coming out of high school. He joined the Wildcats in 2020 as a walk-on.
"My whole path has truly been a blessing," Stukes said. "I wouldn't trade it for the world. It made me the player I am today."
"He really handled himself in a great manner," Head Coach Jedd Fisch said. "As we're building this program, he trusted us and believed in us."
Stukes' belief earned him a scholarship in 2021. He cracked the starting lineup that year. Last season was his best yet. He played in 11 games, starting seven. The cornerback tallied 42 tackles, five PBUs and an interception.
"He gained 27 pounds," Coach Fisch said. "He's 194 pounds right now, coming in at 167. I think he's going to be a huge asset for our team in the future."
"He brings a smile no matter what," Cornerbacks coach John Richardson said. "He's willing to work and he's willing to push through any adversity he faces. That's why he performs the way he does on the field."
It isn't just his performance on the field that stands out. Stukes won Arizona's 'Be a Pro' offseason program.
"Every aspect from academics to community service to the weight room to on-field work, he came in first," Coach Fisch said. "He had a 4.0 GPA."
His character has made him a natural leader for the defense.
"He's naturally not a rah-rah guy, but guys gravitate toward him because of who he is as a person and how he goes about his business," Richardson said.
A lot has changed for Stukes and the Wildcats since 2020. Culture is perhaps one of the biggest changes. Stukes said the team has bought into Coach Fisch's philosophy and added he's confident the team will take a step forward in 2023.
Arizona is back in action with its second scrimmage Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE