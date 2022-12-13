Frigid Wednesday & Thursday Morning!

Most of us are dry this morning but frigid cold temperatures will be the lasting impact of yesterday's winter storm!
Our first significant winter storm has rolled through bringing several inches of high elevation snow and even light snow to lower elevations like Bisbee, Oracle and Saddlebrooke! Roadways will still be slick and slushy in spots this morning so give yourself extra time.
Temperatures are in the teens, 20s and 30s and will only "warm" into the 40s and possibly low 50s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Tonight into tomorrow will be the COLDEST morning of the season so far with temperatures dropping below freezing all across Southeastern Arizona!
A Hard Freeze Warning will go into effect until 9 AM Wednesday AND Thursday morning for Eastern Pima and Pinal County including Tucson, Oracle, Marana, Mammoth and Vail as temperatures drop as low as 26°.
A Freeze Warning will go into effect for Central and Western Pima County until 9 AM Wednesday AND Thursday morning including Ajo, Sells and the Tohono O'odham Nation as temperatures drop as low as 29°. Remember to protect the 4 P’s (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes) no matter where you are waking up!
- Today: Cold and mostly sunny. High: 50°
- Tonight: Frigid and clear. Low: 29°
- Tomorrow: Frigid AM then sunny and cold. High: 53°