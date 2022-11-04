Frigid Start to Friday!

We're waking up to the coldest temperatures of the season so far so bundle up before heading out! Highs will only rebound into the low 60s for the warmest spots but at least the wind is gone and the sunshine is back!
Temperatures have dropped into the 20s and 30s across Southeastern Arizona this morning and it's going to take a few hours to thaw out. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm into the 50s and low 60s so it will stay on the chilly side but there will be tons of sunshine! It could be a degree or two colder tonight into Saturday morning so continue to protect the 4 P's (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes). If you have any early morning plans for the beginning of the weekend, layer up!
Temperatures will push into the 60s and low 70s by Saturday afternoon with more sunshine on tap through the weekend. Getting even warmer by Sunday afternoon with highs near 80 degrees. Expect cold mornings and warm afternoons for the next few days!
Highs will climb into the low 80s for the beginning of the work week but then another system could drop our highs back into the 60s by next Thursday. At this time, not much moisture is expected but the wind will pick up Tuesday and Wednesday as this system passes by.
- Today: Cold and sunny. High: 61°
- Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 38°
- Tomorrow: Warmer with sunshine. High: 72°