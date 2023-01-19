 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. Outlying
locations prone to colder temperatures may drop lower.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro
Area, South Central Pinal County, and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The warning area has not had widespread
sub- freezing temperatures since the middle of December and for
the last couple of weeks lows have generally been mild in the
40s. Given that, preparation may be needed to protect pipes,
plants and pets!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Frigid mornings!

  • 0

Brrrr! It is frigid out there this morning with temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s. Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon and then even colder temperatures settle in this weekend...

The Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9 AM this morning for most of Pima and Pinal County! This includes the cities of Sells, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, and Oracle. We are waking up to widespread frost this morning and if you left your car uncovered, expect an icy windshield!

Continue to protect the 4 P's (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes) every single night for the next week. Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and make sure they have a way of staying warm. Pets need to be kept indoors! If you have sensitive plants, be sure to cover them with a blanket. Pipes need to be covered for areas dropping into the teens, including parts of Cochise County.

A system will bring even colder temperatures by Friday and Saturday morning with more of the same the rest of the weekend! Unfortunately, all of the moisture stays to the north this time around but we'll get in on the cold air. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s both Saturday and Sunday morning so if you have early morning plans be safe and bundle up!

Another system could impact us early next week but the trajectory is still uncertain. This system will reinforce the cold temperatures already in place though and will knock our highs down into the low 50s Monday with lows back in the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. 

  • Today: Cold start, clouds decrease. High: 59°
  • Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 32°
  • Tomorrow: Frigid morning, breezy and mostly sunny. High: 54°

