Frigid mornings!

Brrrr! It is frigid out there this morning with temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s. Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon and then even colder temperatures settle in this weekend...
The Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9 AM this morning for most of Pima and Pinal County! This includes the cities of Sells, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, and Oracle. We are waking up to widespread frost this morning and if you left your car uncovered, expect an icy windshield!
Continue to protect the 4 P's (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes) every single night for the next week. Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and make sure they have a way of staying warm. Pets need to be kept indoors! If you have sensitive plants, be sure to cover them with a blanket. Pipes need to be covered for areas dropping into the teens, including parts of Cochise County.
A system will bring even colder temperatures by Friday and Saturday morning with more of the same the rest of the weekend! Unfortunately, all of the moisture stays to the north this time around but we'll get in on the cold air. Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s both Saturday and Sunday morning so if you have early morning plans be safe and bundle up!
Another system could impact us early next week but the trajectory is still uncertain. This system will reinforce the cold temperatures already in place though and will knock our highs down into the low 50s Monday with lows back in the upper 20s by Tuesday morning.
- Today: Cold start, clouds decrease. High: 59°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 32°
- Tomorrow: Frigid morning, breezy and mostly sunny. High: 54°