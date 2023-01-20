Frigid mornings this weekend...

A system passing by to the north will bring breezy conditions at times today and even colder temperatures tonight!
Another frigid start this morning so bundle up before you head out the door! Temperatures will only rebound into the mid 50s this afternoon thanks to a system passing by to the north. Unfortunately, all of the moisture stays to the north this time around but the White Mountains could see some light snow accumulation. We'll all get in on the frigid temperatures though! Overnight lows will drop into the teens and 20s both Saturday and Sunday morning so if you have early morning plans be safe and bundle up!
A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for both Saturday and Sunday morning for parts of Pima and Pinal County including Sells, Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail, Picacho Peak State Park, Mammoth, and Oracle. Temperatures will drop down to as low as 26°!
Continue to protect the 4 P's (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes). Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly, and make sure they have a way of staying warm. Pets need to be kept indoors! If you have sensitive plants, be sure to cover them with a blanket. Pipes need to be covered for areas dropping into the teens, including parts of Cochise County.
Another system will impact us early next week but it won't bring a lot of moisture. Some snow showers will be possible east of Tucson but the rest of us will stay dry. This system will reinforce the cold temperatures already in place though and will knock our highs down into the low 50s Monday with lows back in the upper 20s by Tuesday morning!
- Today: Cold start, breezy and mostly sunny. High: 55°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 29°
- Tomorrow: Frigid morning, tons of sunshine. High: 56°