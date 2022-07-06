Friends of PACC Calendar Contest underway: your pet can be featured

TUCSON (KVOA) - Your pet can get a chance to be featured in Friends of Pima Animal Care Center's annual calendar, all for a good cause.
Say Cheese! The 2023 Friends of PACC Calendar Contest started Tuesday, July 5 and 13 pets will get the chance o be featured in this year's calendar in partnership with Capturing EveryBuddy Pet Photography and Friends of PACC.
This year's theme is "Glamorous Pets".
Proceeds from the sale of the calendar and photo contest will assist Pima Animal Care Center.
The contest requires photo entries at a cost for $5 and each vote costs $1.
The Grand Prize includes the coveted cover photo for the 2023 calendar and a framed image with a free calendar.
Second to 13th place winners will have their pets featured as pet of the month and receive a free calendar.
For more information and to register your pet, click here.
For a list of rules please refer to the Facebook group by clicking here.