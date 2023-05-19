Friday marks the 37th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department will be holding their 37th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Friday morning.
This ceremony is held every year as an opportunity to honor fallen officers.
The memorial will take place at the Clarence W. Dupnik Sheriff’s Center at 9 a.m.
The ceremony falls during National Police Week, a week dedicated to paying special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty protecting our community.
In addition to PCSD officers, Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher will be in attendance.