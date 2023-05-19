 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

Friday marks the 37th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial

  • 0
TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department will be holding their 37th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Friday morning. 
 
This ceremony is held every year as an opportunity to honor fallen officers.
 
The memorial will take place at the Clarence W. Dupnik Sheriff’s Center at 9 a.m.
The ceremony falls during National Police Week, a week dedicated to paying special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty protecting our community. 
 
In addition to PCSD officers, Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher will be in attendance. 