TUCSON (KVOA) — Attention travelers! If you're heading to the airport Friday, there are some things you need to know.
Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Staff at the airport said they're preparing for more than 210,000 travelers this holiday season.
And with parts of the county experiencing some difficult weather, airport staff really recommend checking in on your flight - whether it's on a screen at the airport or online through your airline, so you can stay up to date on flight delays, cancellations, and gate changes.
"It's important with holiday weather that's happening around the country that they check with their airlines, just to make sure that their flights are on time and keeping schedule," said Tucson International Airport Chief Communications Officer Austin Wright. "We have seen some travel disruptions because of the weather so just make sure that you're paying attention to your flight information to be as prepared as possible as you travel out for the holidays,"
Remember that busy holiday travel doesn't end Friday, so make sure to keep these tips in mind through the end of the holiday season.