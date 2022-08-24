FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Your guide to conference-realignment

TUCSON (KVOA) -- With all the talk of conference-realignment in college football, Arizona has gone through another round of school shuffling on the high school level for the beginning of the 2022 season.
The biggest and most shocking change was the promotion of Salpointe Catholic from Conference 5A to Conference 6A.
The Lancers just three years ago were in Conference 4A and now they will compete against the biggest and most powerful programs in the state.
That's the reward for being so good that Salpointe Catholic has qualified twice for the Open Division playoffs (2019 & 2020) and finished runner up in Conference 5A (2021).
Eric Rogers' crew will play just two games this season against teams from Southern Arizona. The Lancers have back-to-back contests on September 23 and October 7 against Cienega and Mica Mountain.
They will play in the 6A East Valley alongside Mesa Mountain View, Queen Creek, Mesa Red Mountain and Gilbert Williams Field.
Salpointe Catholic is the only Southern Arizona team remaining in Conference 6A. Rincon-University, Tucson and Sunnyside have all been moved back down to Conference 5A.
The Lancers begin the season ranked No. 18 by MaxPreps in the 35-team conference.
5A will consist of 12 teams from Southern Arizona split up into two six-team regions.
The 5A Sonoran region features Cholla, Flowing Wells, Marana, Nogales, Rincon-University and Sunnyside.
Buena, Cienega, Desert View, Ironwood Ridge, Mountain View and Tucson will compete in the 5A Southern region.
The Bobcats at No. 11 and Mountain View at No. 15 lead the MaxPreps rankings in 5A.
12 Southern Arizona teams will also reside in Conference 4A.
The 4A Gila region will consist of Amphitheater, Catalina Foothills, Rio Rico, Sahuarita, Sahuaro and Walden Grove.
Mica Mountain's first full season of high school football will be in the 4A Kino region alongside Canyon del Oro, Douglas, Empire, Pueblo and Casa Grande Vista Grande.
The Dorados lead the pack in Conference 4A, ranked 4th to begin the season.
The Thunderbolts under head coach Pat Nugent are pre-season ranked No. 15 by MaxPreps. Mica Mountain went 3-3 last season playing a limited schedule in their inagural varsity campaign.
There will be just one Conference 3A region in Southern Arizona but it may be one of the best Conference's in the state pound-for-pound.
The 3A South will hold Pusch Ridge Christian, Sabino, Safford, Thatcher, Benson and welcomes back Palo Verde to varsity play.
The Titans did not field a varsity team in 2021. The other five teams in the 3A South are all capable of playing deep into November. MaxPreps has Sabino as 2nd best in 3A.
No. 9 Benson faces a new challenge as the Bobcats make the jump up from Conference 2A where they have been a perennial power.
Conference 2A will have one primary Southern Arizona region, San Pedro. It'll consist of three teams within the Tucson metro in Catalina, Santa Rita and Tanque Verde and three regionals programs in Tombstone, Bisbee and Willcox.
Tombstone, Bisbee and Willcox will all play non-region games with the teams in the 2A Salt region (San Tan Charter, Morenci, Miami, Globe, Pima and San Carlos).
The Willcox Cowboys are ranked 3rd to start the season. No. 12 Eloy Santa Cruz Valley will play in the 2A Gila region.
The Conference 1A South is made up of Sells Baboquivari, St. David, San Manuel, Duncan, Fort Thomas, Kearney Ray and Elfrida Valley Union.
There are currently no rankings for Conference 1A.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.