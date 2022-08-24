FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Your guide to conference-realignment

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 815 PM MST. * At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the northern and northwestern portions of the Tucson Metro Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills and Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. This includes the following streams and drainages... Pantano Wash, Tanque Verde Wash, Arroyo Chico, Canada del Oro, Santa Cruz River, Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash, Rillito River and Esperero Wash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE