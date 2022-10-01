FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: The Lion's den is too much for Sabino

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) -- Bubba Mustain put on an absolute performance Friday night as Pusch Ridge Christian knocked off Sabino 41-20 in a battle of Conference 3A Top 5 teams in Oro Valley.
The younger Mustain brother passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third but it's what he did on defense that made the difference. Mustain intercepted three Cameron Hackworth passes in the second half as the Lions shutout the high-powered Sabino offense after the break.
The Sabercats (5-1, 2-1) matched PRCA in the first half as Hackworth threw a pair of touchdown passes to sophomore wide receiver Shamar Berryhill.
Pusch Ridge Christian (6-1, 2-1) took control in the second half to beat Sabino for just the second time since the two teams started playing regularly in 2016 (Sabercats lead series 4-2).
The win kept the Lions hopes of at least a share of the 3A South Region title alive. PRCA lost last week to first place Thatcher 27-14 in a game that took two days to complete. The Lions would need the Eagles to lose at least once in a Region that features three Top 5 teams.
Thatcher (6-0, 2-0) creamed 5A Sahuaro on the road Friday night. They will host Sabino on October 21.
