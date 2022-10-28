FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Student bests mentor as Sainz's Falcons beat Scurran's Hawks

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Catalina Foothills did what they needed to do to Friday night, beating an undermanned Rio Rico squad 63-29 to stay on track for the Conference 4A Gila Region championship.
The Hawks were playing short after losing a number of players to injury during their 39-7 Week 10 loss to Walden Grove.
The game almost didn't happen but Rio Rico head coach Jeff Scurran brought up players from his JV team to avoid having to cancel the contest on the Falcons' Senior Night.
Scurran was making his return to Catalina Foothills, a program that when he took over in 2013 had gone 0-12 the season before. He coached six seasons at Catalina Foothills (45-24) with five state playoff appearances. Scurran, who is in his 1st season at Rio Rico, led the Falcons to the Conference 4A state championship game in 2016. CFHS lost 42-14 to Scottsdale Saguaro.
The trip back was magnified by the fact that the Falcons are now coached by Scurran's former Santa Rita offensive lineman Daniel Sainz, in his second season on the Hill. The Falcons won the 4A Gila Region title (6-4, 4-0) in 2021 but did not qualify for the post-season.
POSTGAME INTERVIEW: Foothills coach Daniel Sainz talks about his team's 63-29 win over Rio Rico
Catalina Foothills is in a similar situation this year. They entered Week 11 ranked No. 23 in Conference 4A. They'll essentially need to win out and get some help to be able to grab a spot in the Top 16 needed to qualify for the state playoffs.
CFHS (5-3, 3-0) is on a collision course with No. 12 Walden Grove for a November 10 regular-season finale that will settle the region championship. The Falcons though first will face Sahuaro in Week 12 (Nov. 4).
Rio Rico (3-5, 1-2) finishes the season at Amphitheater (Nov. 4) and home against Sahuaro (11/10).
Final: Catalina Foothills 63, Rio Rico 29Catalina Foothills junior QB Austin Bourn had 5 touchdown passes and senior WR Cole Revis was the recipient of 3 of them. @AllSportsTucson @colerevis6 @BournAustin12 pic.twitter.com/oONF4Fk5ly— Kevin Murphy (@KevinMurfee) October 29, 2022
