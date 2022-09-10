FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (September 9)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Rain threatened Week 4 of the high school football season throughout the Grand Canyon state. Most game were played and completed although several in the Phoenix area had to be delayed due to weather.
Here are all your scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:
- Baboquivari 24, Valley Union 16
- Benson 55, Bisbee 18
- Bradshaw Mountain 41, Mica Mountain 14
- Cholla 14, Sahuarita 11
- Glendale Copper Canyon 12, Rincon-University 6, OT
- Marana 35, Buena 0
- Mesa Skyline 47, Tucson 28
- Miami 21, Arete-Mesa Prep 0
- Palo Verde def. Santa Rita, forfeit
- Paradise Valley 37, Flowing Wells 0
- Pima 43, Tanque Verde 0
- Pueblo 35, Safford 27
- Pusch Ridge Christian 34, Catalina Foothills 9
- Sabino 41, Sahuaro 20
- Santa Cruz Valley 26, Glendale North Pointe 0
- Tombstone 47, Globe 8
- Walden Grove 48, Phoenix Greenway 7
- Willcox 49, Sequoia Pathway 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- Willow Canyon vs. Desert View, ccd.
And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:
- Apache Junction 56, San Tan Foothills 0
- Basha 27, Mesa Desert Ridge 0
- Bishop Gorman, Nev. 45, Chandler Hamilton 0
- Brawley, Calif. 36, Yuma Cibola 0
- Camp Verde 62, Red Mesa 0
- Casteel 14, Upland (CA) 9
- Chandler 50, Corona Del Sol 0
- Combs 54, Coolidge 6
- Flagstaff Coconino 62, Lakeside Blue Ridge 6
- Fort Defiance Window Rock 48, Chinle 18
- Glendale O'Connor 28, Mesa Red Mountain 14
- Heber Mogollon 61, Mayer 6
- Higley 49, Marana Mountain View 7
- Holbrook 46, Page 28
- Keams Canyon Hopi 32, Zuni, N.M. 0
- Lake Havasu 28, Bullhead City Mohave 14
- Laveen Chavez 24, Tolleson 7
- Lee Williams High School 48, Wickenburg 15
- Lone Peak, Utah 13, Highland Prep 0
- Mesa Mountain View 35, Mesa 24
- Mountainside 47, San Pasqual (CA) 0
- Northwest Christian 42, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 8
- Payson 17, Cottonwood Mingus 13
- Perry 28, Phoenix Desert Vista 7
- Phoenix Arcadia 16, Ben Franklin 9
- Phoenix Central def. Phoenix North Canyon, forfeit
- Phoenix Sunnyslope 28, Glendale Apollo 21
- Poston Butte 20, Eagar Round Valley 13
- Scottsdale Desert Mountain 49, Phoenix Camelback 8
- Scottsdale Prep 35, Tonopah Valley 7
- Scottsdale Saguaro 13, Queen Creek 8
- Snowflake 20, Show Low 14
- Superior 50, Kearny Ray 6
- Veritas Prep 26, Chandler Prep 6
- Whiteriver Alchesay 40, Pinon 0
- Williams 26, Bagdad 20
- Williams Field 49, Scottsdale Chaparral 27
- Winkelman Hayden 55, Lincoln 0
- Winslow 14, Flagstaff 12
- Yuma 47, Yuma Kofa 0
- Yuma Catholic 54, Mohave Valley River Valley 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- Phoenix School-Deaf vs. Mohave Accelerated, ccd.
- Rock Point vs. Pinon, ccd.
- Tempe Prep vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.
- Whiteriver Alchesay vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
