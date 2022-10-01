 Skip to main content
FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (September 30)

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Here are all your Week 8 scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:

  • Canyon del Oro 24, Phoenix St. Mary's 8
  • Catalina Foothills 34, Tucson 14
  • Desert Edge 52, Cienega 21
  • Desert View 28, Flowing Wells 14
  • Empire 14, Sahuarita 6
  • Higley 35, Casa Grande 0
  • Mesa Westwood 59, Marana 58
  • Morenci 56, Globe 0
  • Mountain View 42, Nogales 0
  • Pima 54, San Carlos 0
  • Pueblo 19, Tucson Amphitheater 10
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 41, Sabino 20
  • St. David 69, San Manuel 34
  • Tanque Verde def. Santa Rita, forfeit
  • Thatcher 57, Sahuaro 14
  • Tombstone 48, Catalina Magnet 0
  • Sunnyside 27, Tucson Arizona IRHS 0
  • Valley Union 56, Ft. Thomas 6
  • Vista Grande 28, Rio Rico 22
  • Willcox 35, Bisbee 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

  • ALA-Anthem South vs. Santa Cruz Valley, ccd.
  • Baboquivari vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.

And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:

  • Arizona College Preparatory 28, Phoenix Moon Valley 0
  • Basha 58, Cactus 0
  • Boulder Creek 38, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 21
  • Brawley (CA) 34, Gila Ridge 14
  • Camp Verde def. Glendale North Pointe, forfeit
  • Casteel 52, Tolleson 0
  • Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 41, Glendale Deer Valley 21
  • Chandler 59, Mesa Red Mountain 27
  • Chandler Hamilton 10, Gilbert Highland 8
  • Chandler Prep 55, San Pasqual (CA) 0
  • Chandler Valley Christian 69, Tempe 6
  • Chinle 50, Red Mesa 6
  • Cicero Preparatory Academy 48, Superior 44
  • Combs 49, Maricopa 23
  • Corona Del Sol 45, Shadow Ridge 14
  • Desert Heights Prep 60, Bagdad 14
  • Duncan 56, Kearny Ray 22
  • Eagar Round Valley 34, Kayenta Monument Valley 21
  • Eastmark 57, ALA-Queen Creek 0
  • El Capitan 58, Mohave Accelerated 40
  • Flagstaff Coconino 28, Apache Junction 21
  • Fountain Hills 62, Phoenix Christian 13
  • Gilbert Christian 77, Arete-Mesa Prep 12
  • Glendale 42, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 16
  • Glendale Apollo 50, Glendale Copper Canyon 0
  • Glendale Independence 28, Douglas 20
  • Glendale O'Connor 28, Goodyear Millenium 20
  • Heritage-Laveen 50, NFL YET Prep 6
  • Kingman Academy of Learning 29, Highland Prep 12
  • Lake Havasu 47, Youngker 7
  • Lakeside Blue Ridge 41, Page 0
  • Laveen Chavez 47, Buckeye 7
  • Liberty 26, Scottsdale Saguaro 17
  • Lincoln 56, Tempe Prep 24
  • Mesa Desert Ridge 40, Queen Creek 19
  • Mesa Mountain View 29, Scottsdale Chaparral 26
  • North 40, Phoenix South Mountain 15
  • Northwest Christian 36, Canyon View 31
  • Paradise Valley 52, Phoenix Washington 7
  • Parker 14, Kingman 6
  • Payson 19, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 0
  • Peoria Centennial 24, Williams Field 22
  • Perry 27, Gilbert Mesquite 2
  • Phoenix Browne 53, Phoenix Maryvale 0
  • Phoenix Central 48, Phoenix Alhambra 0
  • Phoenix Cortez 48, Glendale Prep 12
  • Phoenix Goldwater 42, Phoenix North Canyon 21
  • Phoenix Pinnacle 45, Phoenix Horizon 10
  • Mohave Valley River Valley 39, Yuma 35
  • Prescott 52, Phoenix Greenway 7
  • Salome 66, Anthem Prep 0
  • San Tan Foothills 20, Coolidge 16
  • Scottsdale Christian 30, Veritas Prep 22
  • Scottsdale Desert Mountain 41, Phoenix Arcadia 3
  • Scottsdale Notre Dame 20, Phoenix Brophy 7
  • Scottsdale Prep 62, Scottsdale Coronado 0
  • Sequoia Pathway 64, Wellton Antelope 6
  • Show Low 49, Ganado 0
  • Snowflake 19, Bradshaw Mountain 3
  • St. Johns 46, Keams Canyon Hopi 6
  • Tempe Marcos de Niza 30, Flagstaff 12
  • Tempe McClintock 37, Ben Franklin 23
  • Tonopah Valley 58, Mountainside 0
  • Trivium Prep 20, St John Paul II 0
  • Tuba City 30, Whiteriver Alchesay 12
  • West Point 28, Agua Fria 26
  • Williams 48, Joseph City 0
  • Willow Canyon 82, Valley Vista 12
  • Winkelman Hayden 67, Cibecue 0
  • Winslow 39, Fort Defiance Window Rock 6
  • Yuma Catholic 62, Yuma Cibola 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS 

  • Many Farms vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
  • Phoenix School-Deaf vs. Mayer, ccd.
  • Rock Point vs. Tuba City, ccd.
Ryan McBrayer and Kent Middleton (22)

Ryan McBrayer and Kent Middleton coach two of the best teams in Conference 3A in Sabino and Pusch Ridge Christian

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

