FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (September 30)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Here are all your Week 8 scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:
- Canyon del Oro 24, Phoenix St. Mary's 8
- Catalina Foothills 34, Tucson 14
- Desert Edge 52, Cienega 21
- Desert View 28, Flowing Wells 14
- Empire 14, Sahuarita 6
- Higley 35, Casa Grande 0
- Mesa Westwood 59, Marana 58
- Morenci 56, Globe 0
- Mountain View 42, Nogales 0
- Pima 54, San Carlos 0
- Pueblo 19, Tucson Amphitheater 10
- Pusch Ridge Christian 41, Sabino 20
- St. David 69, San Manuel 34
- Tanque Verde def. Santa Rita, forfeit
- Thatcher 57, Sahuaro 14
- Tombstone 48, Catalina Magnet 0
- Sunnyside 27, Tucson Arizona IRHS 0
- Valley Union 56, Ft. Thomas 6
- Vista Grande 28, Rio Rico 22
- Willcox 35, Bisbee 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- ALA-Anthem South vs. Santa Cruz Valley, ccd.
- Baboquivari vs. Sequoia Charter School, ccd.
And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:
- Arizona College Preparatory 28, Phoenix Moon Valley 0
- Basha 58, Cactus 0
- Boulder Creek 38, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 21
- Brawley (CA) 34, Gila Ridge 14
- Camp Verde def. Glendale North Pointe, forfeit
- Casteel 52, Tolleson 0
- Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 41, Glendale Deer Valley 21
- Chandler 59, Mesa Red Mountain 27
- Chandler Hamilton 10, Gilbert Highland 8
- Chandler Prep 55, San Pasqual (CA) 0
- Chandler Valley Christian 69, Tempe 6
- Chinle 50, Red Mesa 6
- Cicero Preparatory Academy 48, Superior 44
- Combs 49, Maricopa 23
- Corona Del Sol 45, Shadow Ridge 14
- Desert Heights Prep 60, Bagdad 14
- Duncan 56, Kearny Ray 22
- Eagar Round Valley 34, Kayenta Monument Valley 21
- Eastmark 57, ALA-Queen Creek 0
- El Capitan 58, Mohave Accelerated 40
- Flagstaff Coconino 28, Apache Junction 21
- Fountain Hills 62, Phoenix Christian 13
- Gilbert Christian 77, Arete-Mesa Prep 12
- Glendale 42, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 16
- Glendale Apollo 50, Glendale Copper Canyon 0
- Glendale Independence 28, Douglas 20
- Glendale O'Connor 28, Goodyear Millenium 20
- Heritage-Laveen 50, NFL YET Prep 6
- Kingman Academy of Learning 29, Highland Prep 12
- Lake Havasu 47, Youngker 7
- Lakeside Blue Ridge 41, Page 0
- Laveen Chavez 47, Buckeye 7
- Liberty 26, Scottsdale Saguaro 17
- Lincoln 56, Tempe Prep 24
- Mesa Desert Ridge 40, Queen Creek 19
- Mesa Mountain View 29, Scottsdale Chaparral 26
- North 40, Phoenix South Mountain 15
- Northwest Christian 36, Canyon View 31
- Paradise Valley 52, Phoenix Washington 7
- Parker 14, Kingman 6
- Payson 19, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 0
- Peoria Centennial 24, Williams Field 22
- Perry 27, Gilbert Mesquite 2
- Phoenix Browne 53, Phoenix Maryvale 0
- Phoenix Central 48, Phoenix Alhambra 0
- Phoenix Cortez 48, Glendale Prep 12
- Phoenix Goldwater 42, Phoenix North Canyon 21
- Phoenix Pinnacle 45, Phoenix Horizon 10
- Mohave Valley River Valley 39, Yuma 35
- Prescott 52, Phoenix Greenway 7
- Salome 66, Anthem Prep 0
- San Tan Foothills 20, Coolidge 16
- Scottsdale Christian 30, Veritas Prep 22
- Scottsdale Desert Mountain 41, Phoenix Arcadia 3
- Scottsdale Notre Dame 20, Phoenix Brophy 7
- Scottsdale Prep 62, Scottsdale Coronado 0
- Sequoia Pathway 64, Wellton Antelope 6
- Show Low 49, Ganado 0
- Snowflake 19, Bradshaw Mountain 3
- St. Johns 46, Keams Canyon Hopi 6
- Tempe Marcos de Niza 30, Flagstaff 12
- Tempe McClintock 37, Ben Franklin 23
- Tonopah Valley 58, Mountainside 0
- Trivium Prep 20, St John Paul II 0
- Tuba City 30, Whiteriver Alchesay 12
- West Point 28, Agua Fria 26
- Williams 48, Joseph City 0
- Willow Canyon 82, Valley Vista 12
- Winkelman Hayden 67, Cibecue 0
- Winslow 39, Fort Defiance Window Rock 6
- Yuma Catholic 62, Yuma Cibola 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- Many Farms vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
- Phoenix School-Deaf vs. Mayer, ccd.
- Rock Point vs. Tuba City, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.