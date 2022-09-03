FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (September 2)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Week 3 of the high school football season here in the Grand Canyon state was the officially beginning of the season for the upper conferences (4A-6A)
Here are all your scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:
- Buena 27, Sahuarita 9
- Casa Grande 42, Maricopa 0
- Canyon del Oro 28, Walden Grove 7
- Coolidge 22, Eloy Santa Cruz 0
- Douglas 10, Bisbee 8
- Florence def. Veritas Prep, forfeit
- Heritage Academy - Laveen 35, Tucson Santa Rita 0
- Lincoln 46, Valley Union 0
- Marana 37, Mountain View 21
- Morenci 44, Safford 0
- Payson 24, Miami 8
- Pusch Ridge Christian 51, Mohave 14
- Scottsdale Chaparral 29, Salpointe Catholic 20
- Tanque Verde 49, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 0
- Thatcher 19, Pima 0
- Tucson 29, Mesa Dobson 21
- Palo Verde 60, Catalina 0
- Sahuaro 41, Chandler Seton 24
- Cienega 41, Catalina Foothills 21
- Willcox 33, Benson 12
And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:
- American Leadership-Gilbert 41, SLAM, Nev. 22
- American Leadership-Queen Creek 47, Verrado 27
- Anthem Prep 58, Mayer 16
- Apache Junction 48, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 14
- Bergen Catholic, N.J. 28, Scottsdale Saguaro 7
- Boulder Creek 42, North 13
- Buckeye 42, Youngker High School 7
- Camp Verde 48, Scottsdale Prep 34
- Casteel High School 54, Glendale Mountain Ridge 28
- Chandler Prep 49, Highland Prep 7
- Cicero Preparatory Academy 47, Ft. Thomas 8
- Corona Del Sol 24, Mesa 10
- Eagar Round Valley 20, St. Johns 0
- El Mirage Dysart 35, Phoenix Cortez 6
- Fort Defiance Window Rock 52, Tuba City 6
- Gila Ridge 41, Southwest-El Centro, Calif. 7
- Glendale Apollo 48, Glendale 42
- Glendale O'Connor 24, Phoenix Brophy 10
- Holbrook 32, Winslow 6
- Imperial, Calif. 43, Yuma Cibola 0
- Joseph City 39, Kearny Ray 20
- Laveen Chavez 57, Mesa Westwood 20
- Liberty 50, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 0
- Mesa Skyline 21, Phoenix North Canyon 17
- Mohave Accelerated 44, Fredonia 0
- Mohave Valley River Valley 2, Phoenix Christian 0
- NFL YET College Prep Academy 46, Many Farms 0
- Odyssey Institute 42, Trivium Prep 0
- Page 22, Chino Valley 6
- Perry 19, Spring Valley, Nev. 14
- Phoenix Arcadia 35, Peoria 19
- Phoenix Bourgade 58, St John Paul II 0
- Phoenix Browne 10, Avondale Westview 7
- Phoenix Central 34, Paradise Valley 32
- Phoenix Goldwater 49, Glendale Deer Valley 7
- Phoenix Moon Valley 38, Glendale Independence 3
- Phoenix Mountain Pointe 49, Valley Vista 14
- Phoenix Pinnacle 43, El Camino-Oceanside, Calif. 6
- Phoenix Shadow Mountain 49, Scottsdale Coronado 0
- Pinon 44, Red Mesa 8
- Prescott 43, Phoenix Hayden 0
- American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek 32, Globe 6
- Scottsdale Christian 33, Fountain Hills 12
- Scottsdale Desert Mountain 29, Cactus 6
- Scottsdale Notre Dame 41, Phoenix Horizon 21
- Shadow Ridge, Nev. 43, Shadow Ridge 24
- Tonopah Valley 34, Needles, Calif. 28
- West Point 13, Phoenix Thunderbird 8
- Wickenburg 41, Tempe 20
- Williams 60, Salome 0
- Williams Field 13, Cajon, Calif. 12
- Willow Canyon 30, Raymond S. Kellis 14
- Winkelman Hayden 42, Heber Mogollon 34
- Yuma Catholic 42, Ben Franklin 8
Honor Bowl
- Chandler 63, Cathedral Catholic, Calif. 7
- Mesa Red Mountain 35, Mater Dei-Chula Vista, Calif. 16
