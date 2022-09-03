 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (September 2)

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Week 3 of the high school football season here in the Grand Canyon state was the officially beginning of the season for the upper conferences (4A-6A)

Here are all your scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona: 

  • Buena 27, Sahuarita 9
  • Casa Grande 42, Maricopa 0
  • Canyon del Oro 28, Walden Grove 7
  • Coolidge 22, Eloy Santa Cruz 0
  • Douglas 10, Bisbee 8
  • Florence def. Veritas Prep, forfeit
  • Heritage Academy - Laveen 35, Tucson Santa Rita 0
  • Lincoln 46, Valley Union 0
  • Marana 37, Mountain View 21
  • Morenci 44, Safford 0
  • Payson 24, Miami 8
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 51, Mohave 14
  • Scottsdale Chaparral 29, Salpointe Catholic 20
  • Tanque Verde 49, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 0
  • Thatcher 19, Pima 0
  • Tucson 29, Mesa Dobson 21
  • Palo Verde 60, Catalina 0
  • Sahuaro 41, Chandler Seton 24
  • Cienega 41, Catalina Foothills 21
  • Willcox 33, Benson 12
50-yard line

And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:

  • American Leadership-Gilbert 41, SLAM, Nev. 22
  • American Leadership-Queen Creek 47, Verrado 27
  • Anthem Prep 58, Mayer 16
  • Apache Junction 48, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 14
  • Bergen Catholic, N.J. 28, Scottsdale Saguaro 7
  • Boulder Creek 42, North 13
  • Buckeye 42, Youngker High School 7
  • Camp Verde 48, Scottsdale Prep 34
  • Casteel High School 54, Glendale Mountain Ridge 28
  • Chandler Prep 49, Highland Prep 7
  • Cicero Preparatory Academy 47, Ft. Thomas 8
  • Corona Del Sol 24, Mesa 10
  • Eagar Round Valley 20, St. Johns 0
  • El Mirage Dysart 35, Phoenix Cortez 6
  • Fort Defiance Window Rock 52, Tuba City 6
  • Gila Ridge 41, Southwest-El Centro, Calif. 7
  • Glendale Apollo 48, Glendale 42
  • Glendale O'Connor 24, Phoenix Brophy 10
  • Holbrook 32, Winslow 6
  • Imperial, Calif. 43, Yuma Cibola 0
  • Joseph City 39, Kearny Ray 20
  • Laveen Chavez 57, Mesa Westwood 20
  • Liberty 50, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 0
  • Mesa Skyline 21, Phoenix North Canyon 17
  • Mohave Accelerated 44, Fredonia 0
  • Mohave Valley River Valley 2, Phoenix Christian 0
  • NFL YET College Prep Academy 46, Many Farms 0
  • Odyssey Institute 42, Trivium Prep 0
  • Page 22, Chino Valley 6
  • Perry 19, Spring Valley, Nev. 14
  • Phoenix Arcadia 35, Peoria 19
  • Phoenix Bourgade 58, St John Paul II 0
  • Phoenix Browne 10, Avondale Westview 7
  • Phoenix Central 34, Paradise Valley 32
  • Phoenix Goldwater 49, Glendale Deer Valley 7
  • Phoenix Moon Valley 38, Glendale Independence 3
  • Phoenix Mountain Pointe 49, Valley Vista 14
  • Phoenix Pinnacle 43, El Camino-Oceanside, Calif. 6
  • Phoenix Shadow Mountain 49, Scottsdale Coronado 0
  • Pinon 44, Red Mesa 8
  • Prescott 43, Phoenix Hayden 0
  • American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek 32, Globe 6
  • Scottsdale Christian 33, Fountain Hills 12
  • Scottsdale Desert Mountain 29, Cactus 6
  • Scottsdale Notre Dame 41, Phoenix Horizon 21
  • Shadow Ridge, Nev. 43, Shadow Ridge 24
  • Tonopah Valley 34, Needles, Calif. 28
  • West Point 13, Phoenix Thunderbird 8
  • Wickenburg 41, Tempe 20
  • Williams 60, Salome 0
  • Williams Field 13, Cajon, Calif. 12
  • Willow Canyon 30, Raymond S. Kellis 14
  • Winkelman Hayden 42, Heber Mogollon 34
  • Yuma Catholic 42, Ben Franklin 8

 Honor Bowl 

  • Chandler 63, Cathedral Catholic, Calif. 7
  • Mesa Red Mountain 35, Mater Dei-Chula Vista, Calif. 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you