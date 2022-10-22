FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Scoreboard (October 22)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Here are all your Week 10 scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:
- Buena 47, Mountain View 35
- Canyon del Oro 49, Pueblo 14
- Catalina Foothills 53, Sahuarita 7
- Cholla 30, Rincon 19
- Cienega 27, Ironwood Ridge 6
- Desert View 42, Tucson 10
- Florence 51, ALA-Ironwood 13
- Marana 21, Sunnyside 6
- Mica Mountain 53, Douglas 7
- Morenci 70, San Carlos 0
- Nogales 13, Flowing Wells 6
- Pima 64, Miami 6
- Pusch Ridge Christian 69, Palo Verde 0
- Safford 42, Benson 14
- Sahuaro 28, Amphitheater 14
- Salpointe 31, Williams Field 14
- Santa Cruz 62, Winterhaven San Pasqual (CA) 0
- San Tan Foothills 33, Bisbee 14
- Tanque Verde 68, Tombstone 0
- Thatcher 35, Sabino 7
- Vista Grande 40, Empire 14
- Walden Grove 39, Rio Rico 7
- Willcox 52, Catalina 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
- Santa Rita vs. Bisbee, ccd.
And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:
- ALA-West Foothills 48, Odyssey Institute 13
- ALA-Gilbert 47, Arizona College Preparatory 7
- ALA-Queen Creek 59, Campo Verde 14
- Bradshaw Mountain 20, Prescott 14
- Bullhead City Mohave 55, Parker 6
- Casteel 49, Perry 0
- Chandler 49, Mesa Mountain View 6
- Chandler Prep 42, Arete-Mesa Prep 0
- Chandler Valley Christian 42, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 8
- Chinle 40, Tuba City 6
- Desert Edge 48, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 9
- Eagar Round Valley 50, Page 12
- Eastmark 56, Coolidge 6
- Flagstaff Coconino 46, Cottonwood Mingus 8
- Fort Defiance Window Rock 55, Ganado 12
- Gilbert 56, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 13
- Glendale Independence 26, Yuma Kofa 10
- Glendale O'Connor 37, Valley Vista 13
- Glendale Prep 46, Glendale North Pointe 0
- Goodyear Millenium 24, Verrado 7
- Heritage Academy - Laveen 47, Camp Verde 35
- Highland Prep 47, Mountainside 0
- Higley 64, Gilbert Mesquite 0
- Holbrook 60, Sanders Valley 0
- Keams Canyon Hopi 38, Pinon 20
- Kingman 30, Chino Valley 26
- Lake Havasu 55, Phoenix Greenway 14
- Laveen Chavez 50, North 0
- Lee Williams 63, Flagstaff 19
- Liberty 42, Glendale Mountain Ridge 0
- Mesa Desert Ridge 38, Phoenix Browne 0
- Mesa Red Mountain 24, Queen Creek 6
- Northwest Christian 41, Peoria 6
- Paradise Valley 55, La Joya Community 6
- Payson 24, Fountain Hills 14
- Peoria Centennial 55, Boulder Creek 0
- Phoenix Arcadia 20, Chandler Seton 0
- Phoenix Brophy 18, Phoenix Pinnacle 14
- Phoenix Camelback 18, Maricopa 7
- Phoenix Central 27, Betty Fairfax 20
- Phoenix Goldwater 43, Glendale Ironwood 15
- Phoenix Horizon 27, Casa Grande 13
- Phoenix Moon Valley 35, Youngker 18
- Phoenix Mountain Pointe 55, Mesa Dobson 10
- Phoenix Shadow Mountain 33, Phoenix Bourgade 28
- Phoenix St. Mary's 28, Gila Ridge 0
- Phoenix Washington 50, Phoenix Alhambra 18
- Poston Butte 40, Ben Franklin 13
- San Tan Charter 63, Globe 0
- Scottsdale Christian 66, Scottsdale Coronado 0
- Scottsdale Desert Mountain 35, Mesa Skyline 0
- Scottsdale Notre Dame 44, Phoenix Sunnyslope 23
- Scottsdale Saguaro 27, Gilbert Highland 10
- Show Low 68, Kayenta Monument Valley 6
- Tempe Marcos de Niza 35, Combs 28
- Tonopah Valley 69, St John Paul II 0
- Trivium Prep 28, Kingman Academy of Learning 26
- Veritas Prep 25, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 0
- West Point 46, Glendale Copper Canyon 6
- Willow Canyon 32, Agua Fria 0
- Yuma Catholic 35, Glendale 20
CONFERENCE 1A 1ST ROUND
- Bagdad 46, El Capitan 22
- Joseph City 33, Cicero Preparatory Academy 24
- Salome 72, Lincoln 0
- San Manuel 50, Superior 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com.
