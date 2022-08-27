FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER Scoreboard (August 26)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 2 of the high school football season here in the Grand Canyon state.
Only the lower conference schools, Conferences 1A-3A, remain in action. The upper conferences (4A-6A) will begin play with Week 3.
Here are all your scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:
- Benson 21, San Tan Foothills 14
- Bisbee 16, Santa Cruz Valley 6
- Florence 73, Palo Verde 0
- Globe 40, Santa Rita 0
- Morenci 44, Tanque Verde 0
- Pusch Ridge Christian 63, Paradise Honors 28
- San Pasqual Valley 28, Catalina 0
- St. David 58, Baboquivari 6
- Willcox 39, Gilbert Christian 14
And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:
- Arete-Mesa Prep 12, Glendale Prep 6
- Bagdad 60, Mayer 0
- Camp Verde 34, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 33
- Chandler Valley Christian 26, ALA-West Foothills 0
- Cicero Preparatory Academy 68, Cibecue 0
- Coolidge 61, Tempe 16
- Duncan 50, Ft. Thomas 22
- Fort Defiance Window Rock 46, Sanders Valley 8
- Fountain Hills 22, El Mirage Dysart 14
- Highland Prep 50, Glendale North Pointe 0
- Kayenta Monument Valley 48, Tuba City 18
- Kearny Ray 28, Elfrida Valley Union 0
- Kingman 44, Mohave Valley River Valley 0
- Lakeside Blue Ridge 27, St. Johns 15
- Many Farms 42, Keams Canyon Hopi 0
- Miami 27, Chandler Prep 19
- NFL YET College Prep Academy 50, San Carlos 8
- Page 60, Red Mesa 6
- Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 30, ALA-Queen Creek 28
- Phoenix Bourgade 14, Parker 7
- Phoenix Shadow Mountain 41, Phoenix Christian 20
- Pima 41, Safford 3
- Salome 46, Lincoln 6
- San Tan Charter 40, Veritas Prep 20
- Scottsdale Christian 25, Heritage Academy - Laveen 8
- Sequoia Pathway 55, Trivium Prep 7
- Show Low 42, Payson 19
- Thatcher 31, Eastmark 30
- Tonopah Valley 55, Odyssey Institute 31
- Wickenburg 20, Chino Valley 13
- Williams 64, Desert Heights Prep 6
- Winkelman Hayden 73, Joseph City 6
- Winslow 20, Chinle 16
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
