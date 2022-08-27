 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona,
southern Pima. In Southeast Arizona, western Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 315 AM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1204 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Cedar Creek, Sopori Wash, Las Guijas Wash, California Gulch,
Yellow Jacket Wash, Papalote Wash, San Luis Wash, and Arivaca
Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Arivaca and Arivaca Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER Scoreboard (August 26)

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It was Week 2 of the high school football season here in the Grand Canyon state.

Only the lower conference schools, Conferences 1A-3A, remain in action. The upper conferences (4A-6A) will begin play with Week 3.

Here are all your scores from games involving schools from across Southern Arizona:

  • Benson 21, San Tan Foothills 14
  • Bisbee 16, Santa Cruz Valley 6
  • Florence 73, Palo Verde 0
  • Globe 40, Santa Rita 0
  • Morenci 44, Tanque Verde 0
  • Pusch Ridge Christian 63, Paradise Honors 28
  • San Pasqual Valley 28, Catalina 0
  • St. David 58, Baboquivari 6
  • Willcox 39, Gilbert Christian 14
And here are the rest of the scores from across the state of Arizona:

  • Arete-Mesa Prep 12, Glendale Prep 6
  • Bagdad 60, Mayer 0
  • Camp Verde 34, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 33
  • Chandler Valley Christian 26, ALA-West Foothills 0
  • Cicero Preparatory Academy 68, Cibecue 0
  • Coolidge 61, Tempe 16
  • Duncan 50, Ft. Thomas 22
  • Fort Defiance Window Rock 46, Sanders Valley 8
  • Fountain Hills 22, El Mirage Dysart 14
  • Highland Prep 50, Glendale North Pointe 0
  • Kayenta Monument Valley 48, Tuba City 18
  • Kearny Ray 28, Elfrida Valley Union 0
  • Kingman 44, Mohave Valley River Valley 0
  • Lakeside Blue Ridge 27, St. Johns 15
  • Many Farms 42, Keams Canyon Hopi 0
  • Miami 27, Chandler Prep 19
  • NFL YET College Prep Academy 50, San Carlos 8
  • Page 60, Red Mesa 6
  • Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 30, ALA-Queen Creek 28
  • Phoenix Bourgade 14, Parker 7
  • Phoenix Shadow Mountain 41, Phoenix Christian 20
  • Pima 41, Safford 3
  • Salome 46, Lincoln 6
  • San Tan Charter 40, Veritas Prep 20
  • Scottsdale Christian 25, Heritage Academy - Laveen 8
  • Sequoia Pathway 55, Trivium Prep 7
  • Show Low 42, Payson 19
  • Thatcher 31, Eastmark 30
  • Tonopah Valley 55, Odyssey Institute 31
  • Wickenburg 20, Chino Valley 13
  • Williams 64, Desert Heights Prep 6
  • Winkelman Hayden 73, Joseph City 6
  • Winslow 20, Chinle 16

