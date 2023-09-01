Friday Football Fever schedule for first week of September

News 4 Tucson has Friday Football Fever covered for September 1.
The season continues tonight with games all across Tucson. Jenna Fink will be live from Ironwood Ridge in Oro Valley.
There will be plenty of games tonight so go support your favorite team and your favorite players.
You can find the game schedule for the Tucson area schools below.
6A
- Salpointe Catholic at Bishop Alemany - 7pm
5A
- Buena at Ironwood Ridge - 7pm
- Marana at Tucson - 7pm
- Nogales at Casa Grande - 7pm
- Paradise Valley at Cienega - 7pm
- North at Desert View - 7pm
- Sunnyside at Flowing Wells - 7pm
- Horizon at Mountain View - 7pm
4A
- Independence at Amphitheater - 7pm
- Canyon Del Oro at Bradshaw Mountain - 7pm
- Yuma Catholic at Catalina Foothills - 7pm
- Bisbee at Douglas - 7pm
- La Joya Community at Empire - 7pm
- Rio Rico at Glendale - 7pm
- Cholla at Maryvale - 7pm
- Mesquite at Mica Mountain - 7pm
- Rincon/University at Palo Verde - 7pm
- Vista Grande at Pueblo - 7pm
- Northwest Christian at Sahuaro - 7pm
- Arcadia at Walden Grove - 7pm
3A
- Morenci at Benson - 7pm
- Safford at Florence - 7pm
- Benjamin Franklin at Pusch Ridge - 7pm
- Crismon at Sabino - 7pm
- Willcox at Show Low - 7pm
- Thatcher at Valley Christian - 7pm
2A
- San Pasqual at Catalina - 7pm
- Pima at Scottsdale Christian - 7pm
- ALA - Anthem South at Tanque Verde - 7pm
