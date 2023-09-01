 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Friday Football Fever schedule for first week of September

Friday Football Fever

News 4 Tucson has Friday Football Fever covered for September 1.  

The season continues tonight with games all across Tucson. Jenna Fink will be live from Ironwood Ridge in Oro Valley.

There will be plenty of games tonight so go support your favorite team and your favorite players.

You can find the game schedule for the Tucson area schools below.

6A

  • Salpointe Catholic at Bishop Alemany - 7pm

5A

  • Buena at Ironwood Ridge - 7pm
  • Marana at Tucson - 7pm
  • Nogales at Casa Grande - 7pm
  • Paradise Valley at Cienega - 7pm
  • North at Desert View - 7pm
  • Sunnyside at Flowing Wells - 7pm
  • Horizon at Mountain View - 7pm

4A

  • Independence at Amphitheater - 7pm
  • Canyon Del Oro at Bradshaw Mountain - 7pm
  • Yuma Catholic at Catalina Foothills - 7pm
  • Bisbee at Douglas - 7pm
  • La Joya Community at Empire - 7pm
  • Rio Rico at Glendale - 7pm
  • Cholla at Maryvale - 7pm
  • Mesquite at Mica Mountain - 7pm
  • Rincon/University at Palo Verde - 7pm
  • Vista Grande at Pueblo - 7pm
  • Northwest Christian at Sahuaro - 7pm
  • Arcadia at Walden Grove - 7pm

3A

  • Morenci at Benson - 7pm
  • Safford at Florence - 7pm
  • Benjamin Franklin at Pusch Ridge - 7pm
  • Crismon at Sabino - 7pm
  • Willcox at Show Low - 7pm
  • Thatcher at Valley Christian - 7pm

2A

  • San Pasqual at Catalina - 7pm
  • Pima at Scottsdale Christian - 7pm
  • ALA - Anthem South at Tanque Verde - 7pm

