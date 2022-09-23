 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Salpointe Catholic's defense steps up in 2nd half of 37-13 win over Cienega

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Lancers bounce back from their loss to top ranked Basha by bashing the Bobcats.

VAIL (KVOA) -- Salpointe Catholic's defense put the clamps on Cienega in the second half, shutting out the Bobcats 21-0 on their way to a 37-13 victory.

The win for the Lancers was their second straight over Cienega to even the all-time series (4-4).

The game was 16-13 at the half but three second half touchdowns gave SCHS (2-2) a second win on the season.

Salpointe Catholic is playing their first season in Conference 6A. The Lancers were coming off a loss to MaxPreps No. 1 ranked Chandler Basha.

Salpointe FB (22) snap vs. Cienega 2

Salpointe Catholic won Friday night to even their all-time series with Cienega (4-4)

Cienega (1-2) is in a second season under Justin Argraves and although suffering back-to-back losses to playoff teams in Gilbert Millennium and Salpointe Catholic, the Bobcats are the favorites to win the 5A Southern Region.

It doesn't get any easier for the Bobcats though in Week 7 as they will travel north to face another playoff team in last year's 5A semifinalist Goodyear Desert Edge.

Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you