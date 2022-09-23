FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Salpointe Catholic's defense steps up in 2nd half of 37-13 win over Cienega

VAIL (KVOA) -- Salpointe Catholic's defense put the clamps on Cienega in the second half, shutting out the Bobcats 21-0 on their way to a 37-13 victory.
The win for the Lancers was their second straight over Cienega to even the all-time series (4-4).
The game was 16-13 at the half but three second half touchdowns gave SCHS (2-2) a second win on the season.
Salpointe Catholic is playing their first season in Conference 6A. The Lancers were coming off a loss to MaxPreps No. 1 ranked Chandler Basha.
Cienega (1-2) is in a second season under Justin Argraves and although suffering back-to-back losses to playoff teams in Gilbert Millennium and Salpointe Catholic, the Bobcats are the favorites to win the 5A Southern Region.
It doesn't get any easier for the Bobcats though in Week 7 as they will travel north to face another playoff team in last year's 5A semifinalist Goodyear Desert Edge.
