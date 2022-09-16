FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: PRCA crushes Benson on Homecoming night

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Pusch Ridge firmly established themselves Friday night as a Top 10 team in Conference 3A this season with a decisive 59-0 victory over Benson on Homecoming night in Oro Valley.
The Lions (5-0) put up 31 points in the first quarter and led 45-0 at the half.
Quarterback Bubba Mustain accounted for five touchdowns in the game. He threw for three and ran for two.
Jack Butler, Bryce Jewell and Cody Rafacz were on the receiving end of Mustain touchdown passes. Rafacz's score went for 90 yards.
Brysen Barrios and Abraham Grajeda also ran for scores. Tyler Nolan kicked a 24-yard field goal.
PRCA entered the week ranked 4th by MaxPreps in 3A and 6th by AZSportsNetwork.
They have reached the halfway point of their regular season with games remaining against Thatcher, Valley Christian, Palo Verde, Safford and a much anticipated showdown with Sabino at home on September 30.
It's a season of change for the Bobcats (3-2) who are their first season at Conference 3A and under a new head coach.
Dustin Cluff replaces Chris Determan who led the program to 13 state playoff appearances in 19 seasons (2003-2021), losing two state championship games.
Copyright News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.