FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Nelson takes reigns of historic Badgers program

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Malcolm Nelson called Tucson High School in late July to offer his help in anyway that he could when he heard Richard Sanchez had chosen to step down as head football coach.
He is now the Badgers interim head coach.
Nelson will lead the Badgers into their season opener Friday against Mesa Dobson at Gridley Stadium.
Sanchez decided to leave the school just days before the start of pre-season practice after a disagreement with the Tucson Unified School District over practice times.
Nelson says he plans to keep his scheme as simple as possible for his players who are coming off a 1-9 season in 2021.
The 50-year old has spent time as an assistant coach in the Indoor Football League including with the Tucson Sugar Skulls in their inaugural 2019 season.
He's the second head coach in two years for the city's oldest high school since the departure of Justin Argraves to Cienega prior to last season.
Tucson will play their first three games this season against Phoenix schools (Mesa Dobson, Mesa Skyline and South Mountain) but moves down from Conference 6A to 5A. The Badgers spent six seasons playing in Arizona's top division, compiling a 22-32 record.
This year THMS will compete in the 5A Southern Region with Buena, Cienega, Desert View, Ironwood Ridge and Mountain View. THMS will also play a pair of non-league games against Sunnyside and Catalina Foothills.
