FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Marana slowed but not stopped in 21-6 win over Sunnyside

MARANA (KVOA) -- Sunnyside likes to throw the football with Deion Conde but they knew they couldn't win a game like that against high-powered Marana.
Slowing the game down Friday night was effective but ultimately didn't work either as the Tigers beat the Blue Devils 21-6 on Homecoming Night.
Quarterback Elijah Joplin had a hand in all three touchdowns for Marana. He ran for scores of 30 and 69 yards and threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Dezmen Roebuck.
No. 8 Marana (6-1, 2-0) with the victory takes control of the Conference 5A Sonoran Region title race. The Tigers will be heavy favorites to win their final three regular season games against Flowing Wells, Cholla and Rincon/University.
The Blue Devils (4-3, 1-1) kept the game close all night by pounding the Tigers with heavy doses of Jordan Barron in the run-game.
Conde hit Cesar Alcantar for a 35-yard touchdown pass early in the 4th quarter to cut Sunnyside's 13-0 deficit to 13-6. Alcantar also forced a fumble early in the ball game to thwart another Marana drive.
Sunnyside entered the week at No. 25 in Conference 5A and is facing a steep climb to sneak into the state playoffs. The Blue Devils have games remaining against Cholla, Nogales and Flowing Wells. All games, like Marana, they'll be favored to win. But like we saw last year with the Tigers, 7-3 does not guarantee a ticket to Game No. 11.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.