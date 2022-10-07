 Skip to main content
FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Luke and CDO jump all over Foothills

HIGHLIGHTS: The Dorados got 4 TDs from power back Kayden Luke as they powered by the Falcons

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) -- Kayden Luke ran for four touchdowns Friday night as Canyon del Oro reached the halfway point of the season with a resounding 49-6 home win over Catalina Foothills at Dorado Stadium.

CDO (4-1) entered the week ranked 5th in Conference 4A according to MaxPreps.

The Dorados look to be the favorite in a Kino Region that features Empire, Pueblo, Douglas, Vista Grande and Mica Mountain.

Luke ran for scores of 4, 11, 3, and 14 yards. His 11-yard scamper early in the second quarter included him hurdling a Falcons defender.

It was the second four-touchdown game of his career. He ran for four last season in a win over Walden Grove.

Kayden Luke (22) 1

Kayden Luke stormed back into the Dorados lineup with the second 4-touchdown game of his prep career

He was returning to the Dorados lineup after not playing in the team's previous two games, a loss to Marana and a road win at St. Mary's in Phoenix.

Caden Goldtooth threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Beck. Tristen McLlelland came off the bench and threw a touchdown pass to Zack Rogowski.

There were a pair of Pick Sixes in the game. Chase Laux had an interception return for a Dorado score and Jason Bjornholm took one back 61 yards for Catalina Foothills (2-3).

The Falcons will open play in the Gila Region next Friday night at home against Amphitheater.

