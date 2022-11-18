FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Lancers win 1st ever 6A playoff game

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It doesn't matter what Conference or Division Salpointe Catholic plays in. The Lancers can win in the post-season.
Fredo Sotelo threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Nate Spivey in double overtime Friday night to give Salpointe Catholic a 36-33 victory over visiting Williams Field.
It was the Lancers (7-4) second win over the Black Hawks this season and victory allowed Salpointe Catholic to advance to the Conference 6A quarterfinals where they will face Highland.
The Lancers are playing their first season in Conference 6A after moving up from Conference 5A. Dating back to 2010, the Lancers have now won playoff games in 5A Division I, Division II, Conference 4A, Conference 5A, the Open Division and Conference 6A. They won a state championship at Division II in 2013, lost in the finals in Conference 4A in 2017 and 2018 and Conference 5A in 2021.
Sotelo had three touchdown passes in the win over Williams Field (4-7). Armani Sherrif caught a 17-yard scoring strike. Gage Felix had a 64-yard touchdown reception on the Lancers first possession of the second half. Salpointe Catholic at that point led 23-9 but Williams Field rallied to force overtime.
Elias Roberts scored on a one yard run to give the Lancers the lead in overtime. The Black Hawks tied the game but Salpointe Catholic held them to a field goal to begin the second extra period. Sotelo's pass to Spivey kept the Lancers season alive.
Salpointe Catholic got second quarter defensive touchdown when defensive end Elijah Rushing batted a Travis Ebner pass in the air and Damian Coley grabbed it out of the air and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.
Carson Fiske added to the Lancers tally with a 42-yard field goal. He had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but his game-winning field goal attempt was blocked.
