FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Jeff Scurran's 1st win at Rio Rico is historic

RIO RICO (KVOA) -- Rio Rico and Nogales is officially a football rivalry.
In Jeff Scurran's debut as Hawks head coach, Rio Rico stunned the visiting Apaches 10-0 in front of a raucous home crowd to win the Santa Cruz County rivalry game for the first time.
VIDEO: News 4 Tucson's David Kelly talks with Rio Rico head coach Jeff Scurran about his latest high school football rebuilding project
Scurran arrives with eight state championship game appearances and three titles on his resume.
He takes over a program that went winless in 2021, the seventh winless season in a history that has seen just one winning campaign (2013) for the school.
Rio Rico in fact had never tasted victory in the series with Nogales that began in 1997, losing the first 13 meetings with the Apaches..
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.